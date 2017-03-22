Second time's the charm for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton).

At the end of The Flash's musical crossover with Supergirl, Barry decided to prove his love for Iris by serenading her before getting down on one knee (again). Only this time, Barry wasn't proposing to Iris to change the future. He was proposing to Iris because he's truly, madly in love with her.

"It's the proposal she dreamed of and knowing that it's truly coming from a place of love and not a place of just trying to save her life, she's thrilled. She's over the moon," Patton told TVGuide.com at PaleyFest. "She loves Barry and this is what she wants. She just wanted to make sure Barry felt the same way and had the right intentions."

The Flash sings and dances back into fun times

Gustin added that the fact this second proposal came right after Barry acknowledged how royally he messed up the first one "gives them a confidence in their relationship, in their love, that Barry's going to do anything he can to save her."

Finding a way to save Iris from Savitar will be on the top of the happy couple's mind in the upcoming episodes, which means that wedding planning will have to wait a bit. "I think the relationship aspect of West-Allen is going to be on the back burner towards the end of the season, only because they have bigger issues to deal with and more important issues to deal with," Patton says. "You know, they're engaged, they're happy, but any kind of wedding details might have to wait until Season 4. If Iris makes it to Season 4."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)