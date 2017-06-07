Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Cast of The Exorcist Shares Their Celebrity Crushes

Things are going to look a little different when The Exorcist returns for Season 2.

With the Rance clan wrapping up their story in December's finale, it's time to move onto another tale of a possessed family. Unfortunately, that means Geena Davis, who starred as Angela Rance, won't be returning as a series regular. Also exiting are Alan Ruck, Hannah Kasulka and Brianne Howey, TVLine reports. There is the possibility of them coming back for the occasional appearance, but we wouldn't count on it.

However, Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels (who play Father Tomas Ortega, Father Bennett and Father Marcus Keane, respectively) are all slated to return.

Based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, the show was created by Jeremy Slater. As of yet, there is no premiere date announced for Season 2.