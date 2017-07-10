HBO unveiled our first in-depth look at their upcoming porn drama The Deuce and it is filled with as many creepy mustaches as you'd imagine.

James Franco stars in the series as identical twins, Vincent and Frankie Martino, who become fronts for the mob in 1970s Times Square. Both brothers sport identical pornstaches, which actually works out perfectly since they soon get caught up in the burgeoning New York City porn industry.

Maggie Gyllenhaal also stars in the drama as Eileen "Candy" Merrell, a sex worker who transitions into porn. The rest of the cast includes Emily Meade, Gary Carr, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Michael Rispoli, Margarita Levieva, Dominique Fishback and Natalie Paul.

The Deuce was created by David Simon -- aka the man who brought us The Wire -- and former Wire writer George Pelecanos.

The first season will premiere Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c on HBO.