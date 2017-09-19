Now Playing The Deuce: How Can You Tell the Martino Brothers Apart?

Get ready for The Deuce, Part Deux.

HBO renewed its freshman sex industry drama for a second season on Tuesday. The James Franco-starring drama from The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos premiered Sept. 10 and has so far aired two episodes.

"We are thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with master storytellers David Simon and George Pelecanos," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. "Their unique gift for immersing the audience in their dark and edgy worlds brings a brilliant verisimilitude unlike any other. With the remarkably talented Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco leading an exceptional cast, we look forward to delving deeper as this captivating story evolves."

The renewal is not a surprise, as the producers have already planned how further seasons will go -- Season 2, for example, will jump forward in time a few years from Season 1's 1971 setting to the late '70s, and the series is set to conclude in the mid-'80s.

Set in and around New York City's Times Square, The Deuce tells the story of how pornography became a billion-dollar business by following the pimps, prostitutes, cops, criminals, movie producers and service industry supporters who helped it get there.

The Deuce airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.