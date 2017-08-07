James Franco might receive top billing on HBO's new drama The Deuce, but his pornstache is the real star of the show. Plus, the fact that he plays twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino means you get double the 'stache (and double the fun) in the minute-and-a-half preview.

The series centers on the Martinos, who work for the mob in Times Square during the rough-and-tumble '70s, when New York City was at its lowest. At the same time, the pornography industry was ascending from a back-alley operation into a billion-dollar business, thanks to changing cultural mores and loosening obscenity laws. Maggie Gyllenhaal co-stars as a sex worker named Candy who decides to go into porn.

The gritty subject matter has raised concerns that it will feature gratuitous violence against women as seen with other HBO shows like Westworld and Game of Thrones. However, co-creator David Simon (who also created The Wire) insists that won't be the case.

The Deuce Creator Says the Porn Drama Isn't Trafficking in Misogyny

"I think it would be a mistake to look at [The Deuce] and think that we were in any way trafficking in misogynistic imagery...as one of the currencies that was driving the show," he explained during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "We're not using misogyny as a currency to get you interested; if we've made something that is purely titillating then damn us."

Alongside Franco and Gyllenhaal, it also stars Emily Meade, Gary Carr, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Michael Rispoli, Margarita Levieva, Dominique Fishback and Natalie Paul.

The Deuce premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c on HBO.