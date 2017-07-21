What's better than one Marvel superhero? A billion Marvel superheroes! But we'll settle for four.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) are finally teaming up for Marvel's The Defenders, the big get-together Netflix promised when it made that huge deal with Marvel years ago.

Sure, we've seen a teaser and a trailer. But now we have the big Comic-Con trailer, which Netflix debuted Friday to give fans a better look at what to expect from the show.

And the thing we're most excited about? Sigourney Weaver joining Netflix's Marvel universe as the series' big bad! You know what else? Iron Fist doesn't look too bad in this, either.

Marvel's The Defenders premieres August 18 on Netflix.