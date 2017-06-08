The CW set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series on Thursday. It's easy to keep track of -- everything is rolling out in the second week of October.
Here's the schedule:
Monday, October 9
8/7c: Supergirl (Season 3 Premiere)
9/8c: Valor (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, October 10
8/7c: The Flash (Season 4 Premiere)
9/8c: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 3 Premiere)
Wednesday, October 11
8/7c: Riverdale (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: Dynasty (Series Premiere)
Thursday, October 12
8/7c: Supernatural (Season 13 Premiere)
9/8c: Arrow (Season 6 Premiere)
Friday, October 13
8/7c: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 3 Premiere)
9/8c: Jane the Virgin (Season 4 Premiere)
