Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Watch the Trailer for The CW's Dynasty

The CW set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series on Thursday. It's easy to keep track of -- everything is rolling out in the second week of October.

Here's the schedule:

Monday, October 9

8/7c: Supergirl (Season 3 Premiere)

9/8c: Valor (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, October 10

8/7c: The Flash (Season 4 Premiere)

9/8c: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 3 Premiere)

Wednesday, October 11

8/7c: Riverdale (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c: Dynasty (Series Premiere)

Add Dynasty to your Watchlist!

Thursday, October 12

8/7c: Supernatural (Season 13 Premiere)

9/8c: Arrow (Season 6 Premiere)

Friday, October 13

8/7c: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 3 Premiere)

9/8c: Jane the Virgin (Season 4 Premiere)

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)