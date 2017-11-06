The official trailer for Season 2 of The Crown has arrived and with it, a slew of new problems for Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy reprises her role as the British monarch as the show covers the years 1955 through 1963.

In the preview released on Monday, she faces war and a series of embarrassments, including the fall of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, who was rocked by scandal, and her British troops being forced out of Egypt by the United States and the USSR during the Suez Crisis.

With the series venturing into the '60s, the Netflix drama will also see Dexter's Michael C. Hall join the cast as President John F. Kennedy. This will also mark Foy's final season as Elizabeth, with Broadchurch's Olivia Coleman taking over as the queen for Season 3.

The Crown Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Dec. 8.