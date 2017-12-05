Everyone has an opinion about Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry, but let's be honest, only very few can speak from personal experience. And actor Matt Smith — who is not a prince, per se, but plays one on TV in The Crown — is not afraid to jump in with the biggest buzzkill of a take yet on the upcoming royal wedding.

In a talk at the 92nd Street Y moderated by Vanity Fair's Mike Hogan, Smith weighed in on Markle's impending nuptials, saying, "I feel sorry for her. It's such a transition in her life, and it's such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey," Smith added, "she's marrying the prince of Britain — how exciting for her."

Smith's comments were fairly sobering in the midst of a week of non-stop frothing excitement over the announcement that Markle, who currently stars on Suits, would be marrying into the British monarchy. But after spending two seasons playing Prince Philip, whose struggles with living in the shadow of his wife Queen Elizabeth are explored in detail throughout The Crown's second season, maybe it's not surprising that Smith has a unique perspective on the costs of marrying into the royal family.

The Crown's second season debuts on Netflix Friday.