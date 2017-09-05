The Bold Type capped off a stellar season with an even more stellar season finale full of tears, laughter and a few dangling cliffhangers that are sure to drive us nuts.

How will Sutton (Meghan Fahy) and Richard make their turbulent (and totally against the rules) relationship work? Is Jane (Katie Stevens) going to regret leaving Scarlet behind? And did Kat (Aisha Dee) seriously drop her whole life to runaway with Adena? If so, OMG romantic! But also -- slow your roll, girl!

But just how many of those cliffhangers will ever get resolved? We took our burning questions to showrunner and executive producer Sarah Watson.

Do you have any news on whether you're renewed yet and if so what are your plans for Season 2?

Sarah Watson: No renewal plans yet... Obviously there's things percolating in my mind, and God-willing we get a Season 2, but right now my focus is to lay around and do nothing and clean out my closet.

When did you guys decide you wanted to cover a sexual assault storyline, and how did you decide to have Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) be the character to tell that story through?

Watson:This was a storyline we knew we were going to do very early on in the season. When we first sat down to start talking about all of the characters, we obviously started with the three girls, and started talking about these experiences that shape you in your 20's that Jane, Kat and Sutton would face as girls in their mid-20's at this magazine. Then when we turned to Jacqueline. We started talking about, how 20 years ago she was them. What does that look like, and what was different for her?

It's only 20 years, but that's a big 20 years and things were so different. We talked about how different the environment was for women and what if she worked in an environment that was mostly men? I honestly can't remember how the sexual assault storyline came up, but we started to talk about how 20 years ago -- and even now but a lot more in the past -- it was a much harder thing to come forward with. Because so often we saw women get blamed when they came forward, or it would destroy their careers, so we started to talk about what if that was something Jacqueline had experienced. Very early in the season I brought Melora Hardin in and talked to her about that because if we did go through with it, I wanted her to know that was a piece of her character. I think the experience did make her a little more guarded and a little more cautious and a little less free with herself.

We also saw the flipside of that experience with Mia, who's protesting her assault and the lack of justice she got in front of everyone.

Watson: Yes, exactly. That was such a juxtaposition to Jacqueline, and again, even though it's only 20 years it's a big 20 years. [These days] it's more, say it loud, say it proud. "This happened to me. I'm going to stand up to the injustice. I'm going to put my face out there. I'm going to show myself and scream out what happened." Whereas Jacqueline is walking around with all the weight internally, Mia is standing out there, putting her weight on display. There's something very healing for Mia about that. Jacqueline thinks that she has really worked through all this pain, but she realizes how much of it she's still carrying around. For her to see Mia stand out there and own it and deal with it out in the open, I think we got to see Jacqueline go through a journey in regards to how much she hadn't dealt with it yet.

You also had the perfect music with MILCK's "Quiet," which got a lot of attention when she sang it at the Women's March back in January. How did you guys decide to incorporate that song?

Watson: Our music supervisor Rob Lowry, right after he finished reading the script, he texted me and said, "Oh my gosh, I feel like I have the perfect piece of music," and this was months before we even shot it. He contacted the artist... and she felt so connected to the storyline and liked the storyline so much that she's allowing us to use it.

At the end of the episode, Kat took off to go find Adena, but does this mean she also quit Scarlet?

Watson: She definitely went to see Adena, what we don't know is if she's just there for a weekend. Did she pack up her desk and go? How permanent is this? That we don't know.

Did Sutton really choose Richard (Sam Page) over Alex (Matt Ward), or is there more to come for that love triangle?

Watson: Relationships are so complicated, and I always equate the Alex thing to -- we've all had those guys who are good friends and are just there for you in every way, and you're like, "Gosh, I would just be the luckiest girl in the world if I felt as passionate for this guy as I do for the guy who on paper is all wrong for me." Alex is the guy who on paper is all right for her and is constantly there for her, but then there's Richard and there's just something there. So yeah, again God-willing there's a Season 2, that's a triangle that will continue to unfold.

Jane officially left Scarlet, but is that going to be a good journey for her?

Watson:That's a good question, and I don't know if it's a good journey for her. I think that's why we wanted her to make the scary decision. We wanted to see Jane be bold, we wanted to see her step outside of herself. But then in Season 2, what is that going to look like? What kind of mentor is Victoria going to be as opposed to Jacqueline? What kind of stories will she be writing? Will she be pushed? There's a lot of interesting stuff to explore, with Jane continuing to say, "Did I make the right decision or not?"

Are there any particular storylines or women's issues that are on your Season 2 wish list?

Watson: I jokingly said the one storyline I wanted to tell was office buildings being really cold because of men. Apparently office temperatures are always catered to men, so in Season 2, I would like to see them take on the Steinem Publishing Company about that. That's about the extent of the storylines I've got planned.

So many young women connected with The Bold Type and how relatable it is, so what do you think is the special ingredient that made everyone fall in love with it so fast?

Watson: We always approach storytelling from a really grounded, real place. We never approached it as an issue of the week story. We always started with who are these characters, what are they facing, what have we faced, what are our friends facing? I think it feels grounded because that's the kind of stories we've been attempting to do. The conversations we end up having in the writers room, those discussion often become the discussions on the page. What's great about those moment in the closet is the girls don't always agree with each other, so you get to hear all these percolating points of view for who to handle different things.