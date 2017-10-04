After weeks of agonizing over whether The Bold Type would ever be renewed, Freeform has shown us just how beneficial delayed gratification can be -- by renewing it for not one but two more seasons!

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the double renewal, as well as a change-up in the creative team. Series creator Sarah Watson will not be returning to write the show after having creative differences with the network. In her place, Sweet/Vicious alum Amanda Lasher will take over as showrunner.

"When we launched The Bold Type, we had no idea just how strongly it would resonate with young adult viewers who quickly saw their world of intense friendships, relationships, career ambitions, social media habits, and crazy sex and love lives reflected back at them," said Joanna Coles, chief content officer for Hearst Magazines and executive producer of the show. "The positive response has been overwhelming - we couldn't ask for better partners in Freeform and Universal TV and look forward to pushing the envelope further in Season 2 with the phenomenal women and men of 'Scarlet.'"