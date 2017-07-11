The Bold Type's two-hour premiere tackled ex-boyfriends, inter-office dating and even orgasms in its two-hour premiere, but our favorite storyline by far is the one developing between Kat (Aisha Dee) and Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).

At first glance, their friendship and easy chemistry seemed to be yet another awesome depiction of female friendships (this show has got some great ones) but Kat very quickly realized that her feelings for Adena might not be entirely platonic -- a pretty huge revelation for a girl who has never considered herself to be anything but straight.

"I think there's in the past been this need to put a label on it, and I love that they didn't do that," Aisha Dee says of Kat's ambiguous sexuality. "I really love the Adena storyline because there's just something about it that's really honest. I love the idea that we can kind of see Kat's sexuality as more fluid."

Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, The Bold Type

What draws the eye the most about this storyline is the confusion Kat feels and how it is never once laced with any kind of homophobia or shame. She's just genuinely surprised to find herself having feelings for another woman and totally unsure of what that means about her sexuality.

Even if she's confused now, it doesn't sound like there's an urgent need for Kat to figure it out right away according to Dee. Adena and Kat's conflicted feelings for her aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

"I will say it's not going to be easy for them," Dee says. "They're going to kind of come up against some things that make it hard for them to really figure out what they are to one another. The questions won't be answered in one episode. It's going to take them a while to kind of figure it out."

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Freeform.