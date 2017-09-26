

Now that The Blacklist has revealed the secret that we all knew was true from the very beginning -- Red (James Spader) is in fact Liz's (Megan Boone) father -- where does the show go from here? How about a few pretty awkward father-daughter conversations?

In this exclusive clip of the Season 5 premiere, Liz pays a visit to Red, who's hiding out somewhere far from his typical luxurious hotels. He's living at a motor lodge with no Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) in sight, hanging out in a pool and attending motel social hours.

But Liz isn't there on personal business, she's wondering why Red isn't working on getting back to the top of his criminal empire and seeing if Red has a case for her. However, she can't help but remember how weird it is that Red is her dad.

"You are my father and -- oh god that sentence, and all that means," she says.

It's going to be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out throughout the season. And if Red can find some pants.

The Blacklist returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on NBC.