If you thought Red Reddington was the most sadistic person Tom Keen would ever come across, think again.

NBC has released the first two minutes of the Blacklist spin-off The Blacklist: Redemption, which premieres Thursday (Feb. 23), and if the clip is any indication, Tom's (Ryan Eggold) mother/new boss Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen) is cut from the same cloth as Red (James Spader) -- but she might be even more twisted.

We know what you're thinking: How is that even possible? Well, in the opening minutes of the new series, we see Scottie torturing a would-be informant in what appears to be a cargo plane, in order to get the name of someone who kidnapped a woman and her son.

Here's what to expect from The Blacklist: Redemption

"You should know, I have anger issues," Scottie warns her prisoner in the clip. "My therapist says it's because I have no coping mechanism."

Scottie sends the man careening towards the open door of the plane. But it's actually a twist at the end of the sneak peek that proves just how, well, twisted Scottie really is -- and how much fun it's going to be to watch her in action. We're already hoping for a crossover that will see her and Red facing off.

The Blacklist: Redemption premieres Thursday at 10/9c on NBC, immediately following the winter finale of The Blacklist.