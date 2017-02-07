Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Judd Hirsch Explains Why He Wanted to Play a Big Bang Theory Dad

The Lego Batman Movie opens Friday, Feb. 10, and Lego Batman is stopping by The Big Bang Theory's Apartment 4A to promote the flick in these commercials that will air during The Big Bang Theory in syndication this week.

In the two spots, the Big Bang gang gets the Lego treatment as Lego Batman visits Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) apartment. They feature the voices of the cast and Lego Batman himself, Will Arnett. In the first, Lego Batman tries to figure out why he's there.

In the second, he makes the critical mistake of sitting in Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) spot on the couch. Not even a visit from a superhero is going to break Sheldon's rigid routine.

There's also a special Lego edition of the opening credits.

The Lego Batman Movie and The Big Bang Theory are both produced by Warner Bros.

The Big Bang Theory airs five nights a week in syndication. Check your local listings for time and network. New episodes air Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)