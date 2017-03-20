Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

TV's highest-rated comedy, The Big Bang Theory, has been renewed for two more seasons, CBS and Warner Bros. announced Monday. The renewal will bring its season count to 12 and ensure that Sheldon, Leonard and the rest of the gang are on your TVs into 2019.

The stars of the show, which is currently in its 10th season, agreed to a new deal with production company Warner Bros., paving the way for a renewal by CBS. The five principal cast members -- Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar -- will be paid equally for the length of this contract, around $900,000 per episode.

They're taking a pay cut to create room in the budget for Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch to get substantial raises in this renewal. Bialik and Rauch have not yet signed new contracts, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but negotiations are reportedly nearing a successful close.

The power of this comedy is apparent in its multi-season renewals. Before this, the series was renewed for three seasons in 2014.

Sheldon, a spin-off focused on Sheldon's childhood, was greenlit last week.

