Who's ready for more Professor Proton, The Big Bang Theory fans? Season 11 will bring back Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) beloved childhood (and then adult) hero, Arthur Jeffries (Bob Newhart).

Way back in Season 6, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) revealed that the reason they both became scientists was their love of a popular children's educational program hosted by none other than Arthur Jeffries (Bob Newhart), otherwise known as Professor Proton. He's popped back in a few times over the years, and now he's scheduled to pop into Season 11, in an episode scheduled to air November 2nd.

The episode hasn't even been shot yet, so beyond the announcement of Newhart's return, the only other information CBS has released is that Sheldon's very own Obi Wan will return to him in another time of need. Bonus points? Wil Wheaton will also reprise his role in the episode as Sheldon's on and off again nemesis this season.

But this won't even be the first time we've seen Professor Proton this television season. He made a small appearance in The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon on Monday's pilot episode.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS before moving to its regular night of Thursdays at 8/7c on Nov. 2nd.

