Remember Lucas Yancey? The guy who annoyed everyone on Rachel's season of The Bachelorette with his insane catchphrase "#WHAAABOOOOM?" The guy whose transparency about being on the show for self-promotion was weirdly admirable in a cast of guys who said they were there for love but were really there to increase their Instagram followers?

Well, he ran into his old friends Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo Wednesday night.

They were all attending a New York Fashion Week event at the Hudson Hotel, and they posed for a photo -- Rachel, the guy she chose, and the guy she was never ever ever going to choose.

Whaboom has been at Fashion Week all week for some reason, wearing his signature #WHAAABOOOOM t-shirt underneath a suit jacket like he did during his first appearance on The Bachelorette and taking photos with 50 Cent and Gene Simmons.

What do you think they talked about? Dean and Kristina?

Great seeing these two ❤️Birds last night 😊.. fun times! 🎉😎😎💃🏾 A post shared by Lucas Yancey (Mr. WhaBoom) (@lucas.yancey) on Sep 14, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

The Bachelor returns in January.