Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Who Said It: The Bachelorette Contestant or Disney Prince?

The first night of The Bachelorette is always a bloodbath of eliminations, and Rachel Lindsay's premiere was no exception. Eight guys got sent home. Seven of them made no impression and won't be missed (sorry, bros), but one of them is being lamented.

That guy is Blake K., a handsome former Marine from San Francisco. Blake charmed Bachelor Nation with his symmetrical face and humble demeanor.

"It's disheartening going out this early. I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't disappointed. I really am. I wanted to be here. I definitely did," he said stoically, his calm demeanor hiding his sadness.

The Bachelorette season premiere recap: Is there a little bit of whaboom in you?

"She is more amazing than I could even imagine, but she great group of guys there," he said, shouting out some of his "outstanding" fellow cast-offs. "But kaboom kid made it." Um, Blake, excuse me, but it's WHAAABOOOM. I'm not sure how you missed that. It was on his shirt.

"I guess Rachel's not the one for me," he said. "There's an amazing girl out there for me, and I'm just gonna find her."

He may not have made much of an impression on Rachel, but viewers are very into him. Some are even calling for him to be the next Bachelor (don't get your hopes up, though).

BLAKE K WAS ONE OF THE FINEST MEN THERE SIS WHAT ARE YOU D O I N G #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/m9CuzhTy5V — Tyler (@tylerisfire) May 23, 2017

Blake K deserved better 😩 boy is too good for the bachelorette pic.twitter.com/RXO9nfosBq — quartz (@cortzquartz) May 23, 2017

Chances Blake K can be the bachelor after one episode on #TheBachlorette???? But seriously though #bringbackBlakeK https://t.co/SBfJM1y4rd — Holly Hutcheson (@holloran715) May 23, 2017

Very salty that Rachel picked WABOOOM over Blake K. on the first episode of The Bachelorette — Amanda Cheney (@amandakc2019) May 23, 2017

Blake K was maybe the most handsome man I've ever seen in my life but sure go ahead and pick "whaboom" dude instead #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3Vl60q7Qqt — Annie Metcalf (@AndrewMeatcliff) May 23, 2017



Somebody even made a petition to bring him back.

here's the petition. please sign it to save Blake Khttps://t.co/jBHbFrfEjq — muir. (@isabelritarose) May 23, 2017

He won't be on The Bachelor and he's not coming back to The Bachelorette, but maybe we'll be get to know him better on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.