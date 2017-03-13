Monday is the Season 21 finale of The Bachelor. There's one question left for the season to answer: Will Nick Viall give the final rose to Canadian special ed teacher Vanessa Grimaldi or Arkansan boutique owner Raven Gates?

Recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have all ended in proposals, though a proposal is not required. In fact, it's not unprecedented that a Bachelor chooses no one and walks off into the sunset alone, which is what Brad Womack did on his first season. And if any Bachelor is going to do that again, it's Nick Viall, who's been dumped twice during finales (you may have heard about this) and is on some level afraid of getting burned again. He may say "no one" to protect his heart from being broken by someone else yet again.

Chris Harrison and Nick Viall, The Bachelor

But the most poetic ending would be if Nick proposes and the one he chooses says, "No thanks." If Nick went through all of this again only to have the same heartbreaking outcome? That would be an unforgettable ending.

Most likely, though, he's going to get engaged to Vanessa. But what do you think?



The Bachelor finale airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.