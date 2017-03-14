On Monday night, after "After the Final Rose," The Bachelor's Nick Viall and his newly-announced fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi made a quick stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live. After giving an interview in which they seemed a little less uncomfortable than they did on The Bachelor, the host had them play a round of "the Newly Engaged Game," which is exactly like the Newlywed Game, with potentially lower stakes.

Nick and Vanessa answered questions about each other for prizes like a cherry pitter and a panini press. They revealed that they do know facts about each other, which they shared with us, the viewing public. For example, we learned that Vanessa doesn't have a middle name, so Kimmel assigned her one -- "Phyllis."

They're both Libras (me too!), and Vanessa's celebrity crush is NBA star turned actor Rick Fox. ("That's a weird one," Kimmel responded. "That's what I said!" agreed Nick).

And the first place they made love? Finland, of course! In the Fantasy Suite!