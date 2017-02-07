On Monday's The Bachelor, one of the contestants, a professional dancer named Jasmine, went off the deep end.

Stressed from her stagnating relationship with Nick Viall, she started acting out by talking too much and getting aggressive and generally completely losing control of herself.

When she finally did get some alone time with Nick, she didn't use it properly. She said she wanted to choke him, and then she tried, putting her hand to the Bachelor's throat. Despite him obviously not being into her violent attempt at flirtation, she continued to talk about and attempt the "chokey."



It was bonkers, and social media responded in kind.





Some people remembered that "the Chokey" is a horrifying punishment chamber from the movie Matilda.



Nick decided he didn't want to engage in erotic asphyxiation on TV, and sent Jasmine home moments later.

Farewell, Jasmine. I hope you find a good man who lets you choke him until he passes out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.