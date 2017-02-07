Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

On Monday's The Bachelor, one of the contestants, a professional dancer named Jasmine, went off the deep end.

Stressed from her stagnating relationship with Nick Viall, she started acting out by talking too much and getting aggressive and generally completely losing control of herself.

When she finally did get some alone time with Nick, she didn't use it properly. She said she wanted to choke him, and then she tried, putting her hand to the Bachelor's throat. Despite him obviously not being into her violent attempt at flirtation, she continued to talk about and attempt the "chokey."





It was bonkers, and social media responded in kind.

I WANNA CHOKE YOU SO BAD



WTF Jasmine. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1rMtCVcwWB — Derick Lock (@dericklock) February 7, 2017

Jasmine's idea of a perfect first date #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/czjBbZ7cbe — Drunk Dolphin (@DrunkDolphinGal) February 7, 2017

Jasmine: Put yourself out there.



Evil Jasmine: Tell him you want to strangle him. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/w3igW2eySG — drew clayton (@drewclayton) February 7, 2017

Nick when Jasmine is talking about choking him #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/29zHQrZeiV — Miranda Elizabeth (@mirheartsyouu) February 7, 2017

Jasmine having a full blown meltdown rn and Nick's reaction is like #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Oubt01okY0 — Melanie (@MissusMelnee) February 7, 2017

Nicks face when Jasmine talks about choking him out #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IXnjr3DyRU — Courtnee Fuehrer (@courtneefuehrer) February 7, 2017





Some people remembered that "the Chokey" is a horrifying punishment chamber from the movie Matilda.

Before #TheBachelor, the chokey made an appearance in the cinematic classic Matilda pic.twitter.com/6vzFxKqnyJ — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) February 7, 2017





Nick decided he didn't want to engage in erotic asphyxiation on TV, and sent Jasmine home moments later.

Farewell, Jasmine. I hope you find a good man who lets you choke him until he passes out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.