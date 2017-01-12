Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Bachelor has existed in a state of dramatic irony so far this season, and on Monday's episode, it's going to get resolved.

The audience has known that the house's resident troublemaker Corinne is a grown woman with a "nanny" since the premiere, but the other women competing for Nick Viall's heart do not. Until now.

Corinne's revelation goes over about as well as you'd expect. She and some of the other ladies are chilling in Bachelor Mansion when she says "I need to get Raquel."

Corinne, The Bachelor

There's no Raquel in the house, so somebody asks "who's Raquel?"

"Raquel's my nanny," says Corinne.

Uh, what?

"Do you have kids?" asks Jasmine.

"No, I'm a kid," Corinne laughs.

Hmm, ok.

The Bachelor's Nick Viall on why he gave Liz and Corinne roses

"Raquel keeps my life together, ok?" Corinne explains. "She makes sure that my bed is made every morning, makes my cucumber and my, like, vegetable slices for lunch. She makes my lemon salad -- she knows exactly how much oil, lemon and garlic salt I like."

And Raquel is so good at making Corinne's cheese pasta. Corinne just can't make cheese pasta, literally the easiest thing to make. So maybe Corinne actually really is a child?

I think Jasmine speaks for all of us:

Whatever comes next is surely going to be ~dramatic~.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.