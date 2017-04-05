Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Amazing Race is hanging out in Brazil this week -- literally.

Thursday's new episode brings the remaining 10 teams of perfect strangers to Sao Paulo, where the first Roadblock of the season is definitely not for acrophobics. Racers have to not only rappel down a building but clean some crusty-ass windows in the process.

"The building doesn't look that big from below, but when you get up here -- oh my gosh, I am scared spitless," Liz says in our exclusive sneak peek. Just say "sh--," Liz! They'll bleep it!



