It's time for a new season of The Amazing Race, which means it's also time to make predictions on who will win. To get the opinion of someone who may actually know a thing or two about this season, TV Guide sat down with host Phil Keoghan to ask how he sees the upcoming adventure shaking out.

Phil obliged us in giving us his semi-annual list, but added the qualifier that he's always wrong in the beginning. This season — the Emmy winner's 30th — the veteran host has it even tougher because the show is celebrating 30 trips around the world with the most competitive group of athletes The Amazing Race has ever seen. Firefighters, lifeguards, race car drivers and professional basketball players are all vying for the top prize, but most of them are not at the top of Phil's lineup.

The Amazing Race 30: Meet the Most Competitive Cast Yet

He predicts that the race car drivers will do well. In fact, Phil predicts they'll make it to second place over Big Brother couple Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. However, his top pick is #TeamExtreme — Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak. The freestyle skiers are both X Games veterans and have been voted in the Top 20 Adventure athletes of all time. Yeah, we'd agree that's makes them pretty tough competition to beat.

The Amazing Race premieres Jan. 3 at 8/7c on CBS.

