If you're like us, you love period pieces and crime dramas, especially when they're put together. You spent the weekend binging Mindhunter. You have very strong opinions about the identity of Jack the Ripper. And you're predisposed to like TNT's upcoming series The Alienist, which got a new trailer and a Jan. 22 premiere date on Monday.

The series -- based on a novel by Caleb Carr and executive-produced by True Detective's Cary Fukunaga -- is set in 1896 New York and follows criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) as they investigate the murders of child prostitutes using psychology and early forensic techniques. They are joined by Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city's first female detective.

The trailer promises top hats and cadavers in equal measure, and we are very here for it.

The Alienist premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 9/8c on TNT.