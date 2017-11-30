Kevin Williamson's next project will have him adding a dark twist to some of the world's most well-known stories.

CBS All Access ordered Williamson's psychological thriller Tell Me a Story to series, TV Guide has learned. Taking place in present-day New York City, the show will turn classic fairy tales like "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Jack and the Beanstalk" into dark tales of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. If you're a fan of the stories by The Brothers Grimm, or the shows Black Mirror and Once Upon a Time, this might be right up your alley.

The series is based on the Spanish-language series by Marcos Osorio Vidal.

Williamson is no stranger to horror stories. He co-created the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries alongside Julie Plec and wrote the screenplays for all four Scream films. He also adapted the slasher franchise into a show for MTV, and created the drama series The Following and Stalker.

Tell Me a Story joins a number of new shows currently airing on or headed to CBS' exclusive streaming platform including the comedy No Activity, starring Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammal, the critically-acclaimed Star Trek: Discovery, and a reboot of The Twilight Zone.