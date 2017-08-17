

Teen Wolf is about to enter its final stretch of episodes, leading up to the Season 6 finale, which also happens to be the series' 100th episode and series finale.

That's not the only exciting news though! Teen Wolf seems to be attempting to burn off its final episodes, which means we're getting a couple nights of double episodes. Yep, two whole hours of Teen Wolf -- twice! We'll have to suffer through one Sunday without any Teen Wolf thanks to the VMAs, but after that it's full speed ahead to the finale.

Sunday, 8/20: Episodes 614, 615 at 8/7c and 9/8c

Sunday, 8/27: VMAs, NO Teen Wolf

Sunday 9/3: Episode 616 at 8/7c

Sunday, 9/10: Episode 617 at 8/7c

Sunday, 9/17: Episodes 618, 619 at 8/7c and 9/8c

Sunday, 9/24: SERIES FINALE AND 100th EPISODE (50-minute SUPER FINALE) at 8/7c

The finale will be a "super episode" that is 50-minutes long. A traditional episode of TV is anywhere between 42 and 44 minutes long, which means the finale will get an extra leg of time most likely to finish off with a touching "where are they now?" montage.

Teen Wolf airs Sundays at 8/7c on MTV.