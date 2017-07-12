Share on Google Plus

Calling all Karamel, Malec and Stydia shippers! This year's Teen Choice Awards will have fans duking it out to see which 'ship comes out on top.

On Wednesday, Fox released the second wave of nominees, which includes five new categories such as Choice Gamer, Choice Changemaker and Choice Latin Song. More importantly, viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their Choice TVShip and Choice MovieShip for the first time ever.

To cast your vote, head over to TeenChoice.com or use the appropriate hashtag on Twitter. Polls open tonight at 12/11c and will remain open through Wednesday, July 19 at 12/11c.

The Teen Choice Awards airs Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8/7c on Fox. See the complete list of Wave 2 nominees below.

MOVIES & TELEVISION

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Charlize Theron - "The Fate of the Furious"

Elizabeth Banks - "Power Rangers"

James McAvoy - "Split"

Javier Bardem - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Luke Evans - "Beauty and the Beast"

Priyanka Chopra - "Baywatch"

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Auli'i Cravalho - "Moana"

Deepika Padukone - "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Harry Styles - "Dunkirk"

Janelle Monáe - "Hidden Figures"

Tom Holland - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Zendaya - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose - "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens - "Beauty and the Beast"

Gal Gadot & Chris Pine - "Wonder Woman"

Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel - "The Fate of the Furious"

Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson - "Baywatch"

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Cory Michael Smith - "Gotham"

Grant Gustin - "The Flash"

Janel Parrish - "Pretty Little Liars"

Josh Segarra - "Arrow"

Mark Pellegrino - "Supernatural"

Teri Hatcher - "Supergirl"

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

"Famous in Love"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

"Timeless"

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Chrissy Metz - "This is Us"

Finn Wolfhard - "Stranger Things"

K.J. Apa - "Riverdale"

Lili Reinhart - "Riverdale"

Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"

Ryan Destiny - "Star"

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) - "The 100"

#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) - "Riverdale"

#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) - "Pretty Little Liars"

#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) - "Supergirl"

#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) - "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O'Brien) - "Teen Wolf"

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot - "Wonder Woman"

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson - "Beauty and the Beast"

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O'Donoghue - "Once Upon a Time"

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood - "Supergirl"

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Dan Stevens - "Beauty and the Beast"

Kurt Russell - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Luke Evans - "Beauty and the Beast"

Madelaine Petsch - "Riverdale"

Malcolm Barrett - "Timeless"

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Camila Mendes - "Riverdale"

Colin O'Donoghue - "Once Upon a Time"

Josh Gad - "Beauty and the Beast"

Michael Rooker - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

RJ Cyler - "Power Rangers"

Taylor Lautner - "Scream Queens"

MUSIC

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

"Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

"Love on the Brain" - Rihanna

"Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

"Body Like a Back Road" - Sam Hunt

"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

"Every Time I Hear That Song" - Blake Shelton

"The Fighter" - Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

"God, Your Mama, and Me" - Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

"In Case You Didn't Know" - Brett Young

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

"2U" - David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)

"It Ain't Me" - Kygo & Selena Gomez

"Just Hold On"- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

"Know No Better" - Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

"Rockabye" - Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

"Chantaje" - Shakira (feat. Maluma)

"Deja Vu" - Prince Royce & Shakira

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

"Hey Ma" - Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

"No Le Hablen de Amor" - CD9

"Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" - CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

"Glorious" - Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)

"I'm The One" - DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil

Wayne)

"Location" - Khalid

"Passionfruit" - Drake

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

"That's What I like" - Bruno Mars

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

"Believer" - Imagine Dragons

"Green Light" - Lorde

"Hard Times" - Paramore

"Heathens" - twenty one pilots

"Heavy" - Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

"Human" - Rag'n'Bone Man

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Chance the Rapper

Dua Lipa

Halsey

James Arthur

Julia Michaels

Zara Larsson

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Forever in Your Mind

Grace VanderWaal

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

New Hope Club

The Tide

SUMMER

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

"Cars 3"

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Transformers: The Last Knight"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

"Wonder Woman"

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Ansel Elgort - "Baby Driver"

Chris Pine - "Wonder Woman"

Harry Styles - "Dunkirk"

Mark Wahlberg - "Transformers: The Last Knight"

Owen Wilson - "Cars 3"

Tom Holland - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bella Thorne - "Amityville: The Awakening"

Cara Delevingne - "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"

Gal Gadot - "Wonder Woman"

Isabela Moner - "Transformers: The Last Knight"

Mandy Moore - "47 Meters Down"

Zendaya - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

"America's Got Talent"

"Beat Shazam"

"The Bold Type"

"The Fosters"

"So You Think You Can Dance"

"Teen Wolf"

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Cody Christian - "Teen Wolf"

David Lambert - "The Fosters"

Harry Shum Jr. - "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Kyle Harris - "Stitchers"

Noah Centineo - "The Fosters"

Tyler Posey - "Teen Wolf"

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Aisha Dee - "The Bold Type"

Cierra Ramirez - "The Fosters"

Hilary Duff - "Younger"

Holland Roden - "Teen Wolf"

Maia Mitchell - "The Fosters"

Shelley Hennig - "Teen Wolf"

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

"Bad Liar" - Selena Gomez

"Castle on the Hill" - Ed Sheeran

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

"Malibu" - Miley Cyrus

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zedd

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman Tour

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran - Divide Tour

Kendrick Lamar - The DAMN. Tour

Sam Hunt - 15 in a 30 Tour

Shawn Mendes - Illuminate World Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Cameron Dallas

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

Logan Paul

Ryan Higa

sWooZie

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Carson Lueders

Cimorelli

Jack & Jack

Jake Paul

Johnny Orlando

Leroy Sanchez

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)

AndreasChoice

Bethany Mota

Gigi Gorgeous

Kandee Johnson

MamaMiaMakeup

NikkieTutorials

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

Jared Lazar - summit1g

Michael Santana - imaqtpie

Rabia Yazbek - nightblue3

Ryan Ohmwrecker - ohmwrecker

Saqib Zahid - lirik

Vikram's Singh Barn - vikkstar123

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Blake Shelton

Chrissy Teigen

Ellen DeGeneres

Justin Timberlake

Zendaya

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grande

Bella Thorne

Brett Eldredge

DJ Khaled

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

Jake Paul

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Baby Ariel

Danielle Cohn

Isaiah Howard

Jacob Sartorius

Kristen Hancher

Lisa and Lena

OTHER

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Cara Delevingne

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zayn

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Camila Cabello

Deepika Padukone

Paris Jackson

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zendaya

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)

Ariana Grande

Ian Somerhalder

Rowan Blanchard

Selena Gomez

Shailene Woodley

Yara Shahidi

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Dota 2

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

League of Legends

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Overwatch

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Chloe Lukasiak

Derek Hough

Julianne Hough

Kida The Great

Maddie Ziegler

tWitch

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Ashley Graham

Gigi Hadid

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Paris Jackson

Winnie Harlow