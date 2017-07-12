Calling all Karamel, Malec and Stydia shippers! This year's Teen Choice Awards will have fans duking it out to see which 'ship comes out on top.
On Wednesday, Fox released the second wave of nominees, which includes five new categories such as Choice Gamer, Choice Changemaker and Choice Latin Song. More importantly, viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their Choice TVShip and Choice MovieShip for the first time ever.
To cast your vote, head over to TeenChoice.com or use the appropriate hashtag on Twitter. Polls open tonight at 12/11c and will remain open through Wednesday, July 19 at 12/11c.
The Teen Choice Awards airs Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8/7c on Fox. See the complete list of Wave 2 nominees below.
MOVIES & TELEVISION
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Charlize Theron - "The Fate of the Furious"
Elizabeth Banks - "Power Rangers"
James McAvoy - "Split"
Javier Bardem - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"
Luke Evans - "Beauty and the Beast"
Priyanka Chopra - "Baywatch"
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Auli'i Cravalho - "Moana"
Deepika Padukone - "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"
Harry Styles - "Dunkirk"
Janelle Monáe - "Hidden Figures"
Tom Holland - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Zendaya - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose - "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens - "Beauty and the Beast"
Gal Gadot & Chris Pine - "Wonder Woman"
Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel - "The Fate of the Furious"
Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson - "Baywatch"
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Cory Michael Smith - "Gotham"
Grant Gustin - "The Flash"
Janel Parrish - "Pretty Little Liars"
Josh Segarra - "Arrow"
Mark Pellegrino - "Supernatural"
Teri Hatcher - "Supergirl"
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
"Famous in Love"
"Riverdale"
"Star"
"Stranger Things"
"This is Us"
"Timeless"
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Chrissy Metz - "This is Us"
Finn Wolfhard - "Stranger Things"
K.J. Apa - "Riverdale"
Lili Reinhart - "Riverdale"
Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
Ryan Destiny - "Star"
Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) - "The 100"
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) - "Riverdale"
#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) - "Pretty Little Liars"
#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) - "Supergirl"
#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) - "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O'Brien) - "Teen Wolf"
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot - "Wonder Woman"
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson - "Beauty and the Beast"
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O'Donoghue - "Once Upon a Time"
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood - "Supergirl"
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Dan Stevens - "Beauty and the Beast"
Kurt Russell - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
Luke Evans - "Beauty and the Beast"
Madelaine Petsch - "Riverdale"
Malcolm Barrett - "Timeless"
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Camila Mendes - "Riverdale"
Colin O'Donoghue - "Once Upon a Time"
Josh Gad - "Beauty and the Beast"
Michael Rooker - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
RJ Cyler - "Power Rangers"
Taylor Lautner - "Scream Queens"
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
"Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
"Love on the Brain" - Rihanna
"Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
"Body Like a Back Road" - Sam Hunt
"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
"Every Time I Hear That Song" - Blake Shelton
"The Fighter" - Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
"God, Your Mama, and Me" - Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
"In Case You Didn't Know" - Brett Young
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
"2U" - David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
"It Ain't Me" - Kygo & Selena Gomez
"Just Hold On"- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
"Know No Better" - Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
"Rockabye" - Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
"Chantaje" - Shakira (feat. Maluma)
"Deja Vu" - Prince Royce & Shakira
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
"Hey Ma" - Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
"No Le Hablen de Amor" - CD9
"Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" - CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
"Glorious" - Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
"I'm The One" - DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil
Wayne)
"Location" - Khalid
"Passionfruit" - Drake
"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
"That's What I like" - Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
"Believer" - Imagine Dragons
"Green Light" - Lorde
"Hard Times" - Paramore
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Heavy" - Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
"Human" - Rag'n'Bone Man
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Chance the Rapper
Dua Lipa
Halsey
James Arthur
Julia Michaels
Zara Larsson
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Forever in Your Mind
Grace VanderWaal
Jax Jones
Jonas Blue
New Hope Club
The Tide
SUMMER
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
"Cars 3"
"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"
"Spider-Man: Homecoming"
"Transformers: The Last Knight"
"War for the Planet of the Apes"
"Wonder Woman"
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Ansel Elgort - "Baby Driver"
Chris Pine - "Wonder Woman"
Harry Styles - "Dunkirk"
Mark Wahlberg - "Transformers: The Last Knight"
Owen Wilson - "Cars 3"
Tom Holland - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Bella Thorne - "Amityville: The Awakening"
Cara Delevingne - "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"
Gal Gadot - "Wonder Woman"
Isabela Moner - "Transformers: The Last Knight"
Mandy Moore - "47 Meters Down"
Zendaya - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
"America's Got Talent"
"Beat Shazam"
"The Bold Type"
"The Fosters"
"So You Think You Can Dance"
"Teen Wolf"
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Cody Christian - "Teen Wolf"
David Lambert - "The Fosters"
Harry Shum Jr. - "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Kyle Harris - "Stitchers"
Noah Centineo - "The Fosters"
Tyler Posey - "Teen Wolf"
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Aisha Dee - "The Bold Type"
Cierra Ramirez - "The Fosters"
Hilary Duff - "Younger"
Holland Roden - "Teen Wolf"
Maia Mitchell - "The Fosters"
Shelley Hennig - "Teen Wolf"
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
"Bad Liar" - Selena Gomez
"Castle on the Hill" - Ed Sheeran
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
"Malibu" - Miley Cyrus
"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zedd
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman Tour
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic World Tour
Ed Sheeran - Divide Tour
Kendrick Lamar - The DAMN. Tour
Sam Hunt - 15 in a 30 Tour
Shawn Mendes - Illuminate World Tour
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Cameron Dallas
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Logan Paul
Ryan Higa
sWooZie
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Carson Lueders
Cimorelli
Jack & Jack
Jake Paul
Johnny Orlando
Leroy Sanchez
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)
AndreasChoice
Bethany Mota
Gigi Gorgeous
Kandee Johnson
MamaMiaMakeup
NikkieTutorials
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
Jared Lazar - summit1g
Michael Santana - imaqtpie
Rabia Yazbek - nightblue3
Ryan Ohmwrecker - ohmwrecker
Saqib Zahid - lirik
Vikram's Singh Barn - vikkstar123
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)
Anna Kendrick
Blake Shelton
Chrissy Teigen
Ellen DeGeneres
Justin Timberlake
Zendaya
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
Ariana Grande
Bella Thorne
Brett Eldredge
DJ Khaled
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Jake Paul
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)
Baby Ariel
Danielle Cohn
Isaiah Howard
Jacob Sartorius
Kristen Hancher
Lisa and Lena
OTHER
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Cara Delevingne
Harry Styles
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zayn
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Camila Cabello
Deepika Padukone
Paris Jackson
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Shawn Mendes
Zayn
Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)
Ariana Grande
Ian Somerhalder
Rowan Blanchard
Selena Gomez
Shailene Woodley
Yara Shahidi
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)
Dota 2
Hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
League of Legends
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Overwatch
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
Chloe Lukasiak
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough
Kida The Great
Maddie Ziegler
tWitch
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)
Ashley Graham
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
Paris Jackson
Winnie Harlow