It's finals time on Team Ninja Warrior and that means there are no more weak links left.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Week 2 of the finals, The Golden Hearts' Natalie Duran faces off against Nor Cal Ninjas rookie Anna Shumaker, and it is a close race for the Warped Wall. The two powerhouse females start off neck and neck but Shumaker gets a lead when Duran gets hung up on the ring slide.

However, when Shumaker stumbles, Duran is able to catch up at the Tire Swing and both women are basically tied as they make their way to the Warped Wall. However, both of them fell in the water during their time on the course, so are wet shoes going to make it impossible for either of them to make it to the buzzer?

Who do you think is going to pull it out for their team?

The Team Nina Warrior finale airs Tuesday, June 27 at 10/9c on USA.