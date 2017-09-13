TBS delivered some major renewal news today, ordering new seasons for three of its comedy series.

People of Earth, Wrecked and The Guest Bookwill all be back next year. That means you can expect more alien abductions, more stranded shenanigans and more entries in the Mount Trace cottage guest book.

"Since rebranding this network just two years ago, we have renewed 100 percent of our scripted originals, which have all generated impressive audience growth in an environment that's seeing mostly declines," said Brett Weitz, Executive VP of Original Programming for TBS. "Our shows are connecting with fans, and we're going to keep making these genuinely funny comedies with the best creators in this business."

Given that very 100-percent renewal rate, it was doubtful TBS was ever going cancel People of Earth or Wrecked, given they've both got two good seasons under their belts, but we're pleasantly surprised with The Guest Book's success. In a TV landscape that seems increasingly dominated with anthology series, it was unclear whether The Guest Book would distinguish itself as the cream of the crop at TBS. After a dark, yet hilarious first season, it more than lived up to the challenge.