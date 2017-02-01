Yet another big shakeup at Today show: Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News and MSNBC, the network announced Wednesday.

Hall, who joined Today in 2014, will leave at the end of the month. She's been an integral presence on the program reporting major headlines from the news desk, doing lighthearted segments and, as of late, hosting the entertainment-driven third hour alongside Al Roker.

The news follows reports that former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly will be joining Roker in Today's third hour in fall. According to Deadline, Hall's contract talks led NBC News to inform Today staff about Kelly's arrival after she herself learned last week; her reps were in talks with the network about her soon-to-be-ending contract.

The absence of 46-year-old Hall, often the voice of younger audiences with her knowledge of pop culture and fashion, will leave a noticeable vacancy in the show's important appeal to younger viewers as well as one less person of color. Of course, this shakeup at Today comes just months after Bill Bush's exit following the Donald Trump tape fiasco and Natalie Morales' somewhat puzzling move to Access Hollywood.

In addition to her work on Today, Hall reported for MSNBC Live and hosted her own show Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall on MSNBC. She earned an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News' live inauguration coverage and was known for her ability to shed her sunny morning persona to do confrontational interviews with subjects -- such as her grilling of Scott Baio over tweets about Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama many deemed offensive.

Said NBC in a statement:

"Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best."

Hall made a statement of her own, which was included in NBC's statement:

"The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I'm grateful. I'm also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you."