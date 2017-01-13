FX's new series Taboo (Tuesdays at 10/9c) follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who was presumed to be dead but returns home to London in 1814 to lay claim to his father's shipping empire. James likes tall hats, making weird grunts and walking places with sexy purpose. He's also played to brooding perfection by a frequently shirtless and pantsless Tom Hardy, who plays James and also helped to create the show alongside his father, Chips Hardy, and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The show is full of twists, but perhaps the biggest is that a major ongoing story arc involves an incestuous relationship between James and his married half-sister Zilpha, played by Oona Chaplin. And apparently we're supposed to root for it even knowing their blood relation.

The best part of Taboo is identifying Game of Thrones actors

"My objective is to get people that watch the show dying for us to get into bed," Chaplin told TVGuide.com with mostly a straight face. "That's my objective. And I think that was a common objective of the team, so if people want a brother and a sister to get it on like there's no tomorrow, then we won."

For what it's worth, actor David Hayman made a half-hearted attempt to pretend the situation was a little less creepy by pointing out that James and Zilpha were half-siblings and therefore only shared one parent.

"Oh, it's the same thing," laughed Chaplin.

In their defense, the show is called Taboo. What else were you expecting?

Taboo airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.