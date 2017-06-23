Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Syfy has ordered a new pilot based on George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers, Deadline reports.

The project, which is based on Martin's 1987 novella and film, follows a group of scientists and a telepath on a space journey to find a mysterious alien that might hold the key to humanity's survival. But along the way, the crewmembers fall victim to terrifying and violent events that they can't explain.

Jeff Buhler (Jacob's Ladder) wrote the television adaptation, which Martin is not involved with.

"We are looking forward to diving deeper into George R.R. Martin's chilling world of Nightflyers," said Bill McGoldrick, the EVP of scripted development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. "The script that Jeff delivered encapsulates this classic sci-fi horror story and adapts it to a platform where we can truly explore the depths of madness."

Nightflyers is the first pilot Syfy has announced since their rebranding, which is part of the network's push to refocus more on science-fiction.