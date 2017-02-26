Iris' (Sharon Pierre-Louis) political convictions will be put to the test on Tuesday's episode of Switched at Birth - and so will her health. The hour switches the show's perspective from Daphne (Katie Leclerc) and Bay (Vanessa Marano) to the black students at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, who are united in protest.

Their cause? To get the students responsible for putting cotton balls on the lawn of the black student union expelled. The episode will show the demonstration from three different black student perspectives -- but Iris is the one who finds herself in the most danger, after beginning a hunger strike the day the lawn "decoration" occurred.

By the time of the protest, Iris hasn't eaten in days. And as the students struggle to get the attention of the administration to address their concerns, Iris is growing weaker by the minute.

Eventually, Iris has to choose if she's willing to keep jeopardizing her well-being for the sake of the movement.

