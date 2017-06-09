MTV's Sweet/Vicious was canceled after one season, leaving fans of the drama dying to know how the beloved series would end.

Because there's no alternate universe where the show continued on, only one person knows what would have happened to college campus vigilantes Jules (Eliza Bennett) and Ophelia (Taylor Dearden), who fought back against those who committed sexual assault and the justice system that failed the victims.

Creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson was on hand at the ATV Television Festival in Austin, Texas, and during a Q&A session with fans, revealed how she wanted the show to end.

"In terms of the five-year plan, I always knew how I wanted to end the show," Robinson said. "And I also purposefully ended this first season in a way where Jules' story, you got closure there, because I was like, who knows? For Jules and Ophelia, that show would have evolved with everything that's happening in the world, and although I knew how I wanted it to end -- I'll say how I wanted it to end. I wanted it to end with Ophelia going down for everything to give Jules the life that was taken away from her."

