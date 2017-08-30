On Wednesday, CBS revealed the cast of Survivor's 35th season, Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, and it includes some interesting folks. The 18 castaways include an Olympian, an NFL cornerback and a urologist.
This season's concept is that the 18 competitors will be divided into three teams of six based on how they're perceived by others. Heroes and Healers are pretty self-explanatory, but Hustlers are pretty interesting -- they'll have to earn respect by proving that they're not trying to get one over on others (or not!).
The show is returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the third straight season.
The full cast is below.
"LEVU" (HEROES TRIBE)
Alan Ball, 31
Hometown: Houston, Texas via Detroit, Mich.
NFL Player
Ben Driebergen, 34
Hometown: Boise, Id.
Marine
John "JP" Hilsabeck, 28
Hometown: Los Angeles
Firefighter
Chrissy Hofbeck, 46
Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.
Financial Analyst
Ashley Nolan, 26
Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.
Lifeguard
Katrina Radke, 46
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Olympian
"SOKO" (HEALERS TRIBE)
Jessica Johnston, 29
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Nurse Practitioner
Roark Luskin, 27
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Social Worker
Cole Medders, 24
Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.
Wilderness Therapy Guide
Joe Mena, 34
Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.
Probation Officer
Desiree "Desi" Williams, 27
Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.
Physical Therapist
Mike Zahalsky, 43
Hometown: Parkland, Fla.
Urologist
"YAWA" (HUSTLERS TRIBE)
Patrick Bolton, 24
Hometown: Lanett, Ala.
Small Business Owner
Alexandrea "Ali" Elliott, 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Celebrity Assistant
Simone Nguyen, 25
Hometown: Worcester, Mass.
Diversity Advocate
Devon Pinto, 23
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Surf Instructor
Lauren Rimmer, 35
Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.
Fisherman
Ryan Ulrich, 23
Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.
Bellhop
Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on CBS.
