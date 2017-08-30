On Wednesday, CBS revealed the cast of Survivor's 35th season, Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, and it includes some interesting folks. The 18 castaways include an Olympian, an NFL cornerback and a urologist.

This season's concept is that the 18 competitors will be divided into three teams of six based on how they're perceived by others. Heroes and Healers are pretty self-explanatory, but Hustlers are pretty interesting -- they'll have to earn respect by proving that they're not trying to get one over on others (or not!).

The show is returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the third straight season.

The full cast is below.

Levu, Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers

"LEVU" (HEROES TRIBE)

Alan Ball, 31

Hometown: Houston, Texas via Detroit, Mich.

NFL Player

Ben Driebergen, 34

Hometown: Boise, Id.

Marine

John "JP" Hilsabeck, 28

Hometown: Los Angeles

Firefighter

Chrissy Hofbeck, 46

Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.

Financial Analyst

Ashley Nolan, 26

Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.

Lifeguard

Katrina Radke, 46

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Olympian

Soko, Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers

"SOKO" (HEALERS TRIBE)

Jessica Johnston, 29

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Nurse Practitioner

Roark Luskin, 27

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Social Worker

Cole Medders, 24

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

Wilderness Therapy Guide

Joe Mena, 34

Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.

Probation Officer

Desiree "Desi" Williams, 27

Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.

Physical Therapist

Mike Zahalsky, 43

Hometown: Parkland, Fla.

Urologist

Yawa, Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers

"YAWA" (HUSTLERS TRIBE)

Patrick Bolton, 24

Hometown: Lanett, Ala.

Small Business Owner

Alexandrea "Ali" Elliott, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Celebrity Assistant

Simone Nguyen, 25

Hometown: Worcester, Mass.

Diversity Advocate

Devon Pinto, 23

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Surf Instructor

Lauren Rimmer, 35

Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.

Fisherman

Ryan Ulrich, 23

Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.

Bellhop

Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)