The CW is trying to their hands at a Supernatural spin-off once again. A new spin-off Wayward Sisters will air as a backdoor pilot during the drama's upcoming 13th season, Deadline reports.

The project will center on Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and a group of young women orphaned by supernatural tragedy. Mills will train and mold these women into an elite team of hunters, creating a unique sisterhood that aims to provide a nice juxtaposition to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) biological brotherhood.

In addition to Mills, Wayward Sisters will feature other characters from Supernatural, with Claire Novak, Alex Jones and Donna Hanscum as the most likely candidates to appear.

Wayward Sisters was inspired by a fan campaign that began after the last spin-off attempt, Bloodlines, failed. The original fan-proposed series, Wayward Daughters Academy, featured Mills and Donna running an academy for young women. The idea not only gained the support of the Supernatural fandom -- many of whom are disappointed in the short life expectancy of the show's female characters -- but also from some of the Supernatural actresses, including Rhodes.

The spin-off will be executive produced by Andrew Dabb, Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia and Robert Berens.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on the CW.

