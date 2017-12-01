When you think about it, it's a little nuts it took this long for Supernatural to cast Jensen Ackles' wife, Danneel Ackles, in a guest role, but it's finally happening!

According to Variety, Danneel Ackles has been given a guest role in Season 13 as a new character, Sister Jo. Sister Jo is described as "a well-known faith healer whose good works attract the attention of someone very, very bad: Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino)."

A faith healer and the devil? Throw the phrase "walk into a bar" in there, and there's endless amounts of jokes for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean to make.

Danneel Ackles is no stranger to The CW, having spent four years playing Rachel Gatina on One Tree Hill. She's appeared on CSI, NCIS and Charmed, as well as in several films. This actually won't be the first time she's acted opposite Jensen Ackles, seeing as they filmed Ten Inch Hero together back in 2007.

The couple married in May of 2010 and have three children together — twins, Zeppelin and Arrow and their oldest child, Justice.

What's most interesting is that Variety reports she'll make her first appearance in Episode 13, "Devil's Bargain." First appearance implies that she'll be making more than one, turning this little guest role into a potential guest arc.

We can't be the only ones dying to see Jensen and Danneel act opposite each other for multiple episodes this season, right?

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, a parent company of The CW)