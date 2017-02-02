Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live will include a Super Bowl special edition (they have to call it simply "NFL edition" because Super Bowl is trademarked, but the Super Bowl is on Sunday) of the talk show's greatest tradition: celebrities reading mean tweets about themselves.

A sneak peek features appearances from Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo being confronted with what random smart alecks on the internet think of them.

"J.J. Watt kind of looks like a fat Macklemore," reads Watt, who doesn't agree.

J.J. Watt, Jimmy Kimmel Live



"I'm tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback. He's ugly too," says Wilson. Classic joke format.

Romo gets "Tony Romo sits down to pee," to which he responds, "Well, what other way is there to pee?"

There will be many more NFL stars and mean tweets on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.