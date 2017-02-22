Suits may have said goodbye to Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of her.

USA is toying with the idea of spinning off Suits with a series centered on fan-favorite character Pearson, played, according to TV Line. Torres left the series after the summer run of Season 6 due to logistical concerns (the show films in Toronto; Torres lives in Los Angeles).

There are no details about the setting or plot of the potential spin-off, and USA is staying mum. The last time we saw Pearson on Suits, she was on her way to Chicago to start over with her ex.

Suits creator Aaron Korsch said that Torres would always be welcome back to the show after the actress left last summer. "Gina is part of the Suits family, and she can come back whenever she wants. As I said to her recently, she is a rare combination of talent and class and I would go to war with her any day of the week and twice on Sunday."

Torres filmed the summer run of Suits after her The Death of Eva Sofia Valdes pilot failed to score a pick-up at ABC. She's set to co-star in Shondaland's The Catch later this spring. The actress has had a steady television career for over 25 years with credits that include Firefly, Alias and Hannibal. If the Suits spin-off takes off, it would be the first time that Torres is No. 1 on the call sheet for a television series.

This isn't the first time Pearson's name has come up in spin-off talks; she was the subject of spin-off rumors last summer.

