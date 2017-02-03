Will Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton return for Cinemax's reboot of fan favorite action series Strike Back?

That's the question that's been on fans' minds since the new season -- which will see the show evolve from a bromance-centered series into more of an ensemble drama -- was first announced in December. According to Winchester, who will next appear in NBC's upcoming legal drama Chicago Justice, his return is all about timing.

"If we can work it out in our hiatus and get them when they're in Budapest or Jordan, where they're filming this year, if we can cross over and have a few weeks where it actually works out, I'd like to go back for a little bit and see everybody," Winchester told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter previews, where he was promoting Chicago Justice.

However, Winchester's enthusiasm about seeing his friends again doesn't mean he isn't also a little hesitant about returning to the show that he described as being "the most fun I've ever had."

Cinemax is rebooting Strike Back with an entirely new cast

"I was really pleased with how it ended so I'm conflicted about going back just to sort of rekindle something that might not end well," he said.

It's a fear that many fans have as well. Cinemax's version of Strike Back, a co-produced reboot of the original British series starring The Hobbit's Richard Armitage and The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln, ended in 2015 with Scott (Stapleton, currently starring on Blindspot) and Stonebridge (Winchester) literally riding off into the sunset together after yet another dangerous mission. It was a perfect ending to the characters' story, but Winchester does have at least one idea for how Stonebridge might return.

"Part of me said he should go back and die," he said.

Well, here's hoping the show's writers don't share that sentiment. Our hearts couldn't take it.

Chicago Justice premieres March 1 on NBC.