Stranger Things' first season had the Demogorgon, a shrieking humanoid with hundreds of teeth and a thirst for blood. It was a formidable foe, but the ante always gets upped for the sequel. So Stranger Things 2 will introduce the Shadow Monster, an enormous entity in the sky that's bringing the Upside Down to the human world. We don't know much about the Shadow Monster yet other than it's haunting Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who is still having visions of the Upside Down. This trailer -- the last one before Season 2 starts -- gives the best look yet at the new supernatural enemy.

The trailer doesn't give much about what's going on with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), because really almost anything about where she is could be a spoiler. But she's out there, walking around in the woods and opening doors with her mind.

Beyond that, there are flashes of all kinds of exciting things -- something banging on top of a school bus with the kids inside, Joyce (Winona Ryder) in scrubs screaming "what is wrong with my boy?" and what looks like will probably be the climactic scene of the whole gang strapped and ready for battle with their chosen weapons. I don't think Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) slingshot is going to do much against a formless being from an alternate dimension, but David brought down Goliath with a slingshot, so you never know...

Stranger Things 2 arrives on Netflix Friday, Oct. 27.