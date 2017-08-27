Stranger Things' second season poster roll-out has become, like the show itself, a series of running tributes to some of the sci-fi and horror genres' best and brightest installments.

The latest poster drop features several of the most prominent returnees and season newbies, including Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclar, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Sadie Sink as Max, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers.

We're going back to Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/WlC8x4G9MR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017

The tint and facial positioning of the posters harkens back to several images from the era, including the posters for Terminator, Silent Night Deadly Night, The Nesting, and, of course, those ominous shots of Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in her space gear, looking away from the lens with petrification.

McLaughlin's motion poster in particular seems to pay homage to 1979's When a Stranger Calls with that telephone.

Given the fact that the Duffer Brothers reportedly passed out The Shining as an educational tool for the newest castmembers, the posters may also be calling back to that iconic image of Jack Nicholson peaking through the broken door.

One way or the other, that gloomy-toned, staring-off-in-the-distance thing contained in each poster is a definite reminder of the eerie artwork for a ton of '80s favorites and makes us even more excited about trying to hunt down all the Easter eggs still to come from the new season.

Some of the other highlights of the character post roll-out this month include this tribute to A Nightmare on Elm Street:

This nod to Running Man:

And this homage to Ridley Scott's Alien:

This is Will Byers. Only survivor of The Upside Down. Signing on. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/o80kd7DKMA — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 24, 2017

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix Friday, Oct. 27th.