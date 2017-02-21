Season 2 of Stranger Things is in production now, and star David Harbour says that the biggest change between making Season 1 and Season 2 is the amount of pressure the cast and crew feel to deliver a second season that's as good as the first.

"We're completely terrified," Harbour, who plays Hawkins, Ind., police chief Jim Hopper, told TVGuide.com at the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday. "We want it to be even better than Season 1."

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Fortunately, he thinks the show is going to follow through.

"I got the script for the first episode of Season 2 and within the first five minutes I was on my feet going like, 'Yes! Yes!'" he said. "If we do our jobs, I feel like we have a really exciting season ahead of us."

Harbour said that Hopper's journey in Season 2 will be very different than Season 1. It's a year later, and so much has happened in Hawkins, what with Barb (Shannon Purser) dying and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) coming back to life. According to Harbour, Hopper is a changed man -- in Season 1 he was a jerk who rose to the occasion, and Season 2 will deal with the repercussions of that. It will be a very different story than the one told in Season 1. Harbour wouldn't go into detail, but he promised that Hopper's arc will be "rich" and "compelling."

Stranger Things Season 2 plot details revealed!

And just to clarify, when Harbour says he's "terrified," he's talking about his own expectations of Season 2, not that the show is going to be really scary now. Once you see how the Demogorgon gets made, it's hard to be frightened. Viewers at home see the monster, but to Harbour, "it's a guy in a puppet suit with, like, fans blowing into him because he's so hot in this rubber suit."

He admitted to getting so wrapped up emotionally when watching the finished product that he forgot he was watching himself, but "when you're shooting it, it's totally different."

Stranger Things was up for two Writers Guild Awards but went home empty-handed.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 31 on Netflix.

With reporting by Shaunna Murphy