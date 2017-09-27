It's no secret that Season 1 of Stranger Things owed a lot to the influencers of '80s sci-fi/horror cinema, like Stephen King, Wes Craven and Richard Donner. But you know who else's mark is on the show? Teen rom-com specialist John Hughes!

Netflix knows this, and decided to recut parts of Season 1 -- most notably, the love triangle between Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalie Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) -- into a movie trailer that is absolutely nothing like the show... but is still representative of what the show embraces? It's hard to explain, but if you've ever wondered what Stranger Things would look like if there were no transdimensional monsters, evil corporations experimenting on children or all that murder, then this trailer is for you.

Honestly, I'd still watch this show.

Stranger Things returns Oct. 27 on Netflix.