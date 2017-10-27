Stranger Things Season 2 has been on Netflix for ~12 hours, which is enough time to have binged the entire nine-episode season, and a few dedicated Elevenheads stayed up all night and went for it. This is their story.
The verdict: they love it. Eleven out of ten.
Me after I finish binge watching #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/BiHRlBxLvX— FEELIN SPOOKY (@gilliann_stitt) October 27, 2017
Jst spend 8hrs binge watching #StrangerThings and I don't regret it at all that was sososososo amazing— chloe ☁️ (@chlce2000) October 27, 2017
Just finished binge watching #StrangerThings !!!!!!! I think my eyes are dry?? But it's worth it!!!!! 11⭐⭐⭐— Ingrid Ilustre (@ingridilustre_) October 27, 2017
I've been binge watching #StrangerThings and I'm on episode 7 already I also only got 3 hours of sleep 🙃— lia (@omlvera) October 27, 2017
So I just finished binge watching #StrangerThings— prat (@workinclasspunk) October 27, 2017
Now my head feels like it's really been turned upside down.
That feeling when you finish your all night #StrangerThings binge. pic.twitter.com/rdAVBQxCWZ— Caleb Bendit (@CalebBendit) October 27, 2017
Among people who are stuck at work and haven't been able to start yet, a common theme is that they're worried about their friends who have watched spoiling it for them. And there are some wastoids out there who are excited to spoil it. C'mon guys. Friends don't spoil.
surely going to watch #StrangerThings before my homies...definitely af going to spoil it for them— -Onunti (@ThatKamdili) October 27, 2017
am I going cave and start watching #StrangerThings today even though I promised my friends I'd wait until tomorrow to watch with them— Samantha Tomaszewski (@managewski) October 27, 2017
I'm supposed to wait for my friends to watch #StrangerThings but they won't know if I hush...— Shell Jr. (@esuarezparra) October 27, 2017
Elise has the right idea.
I left work early to binge watch #StrangerThings and I regret nothing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OjM7phTaGW— Elise (@NoConceptofYou) October 27, 2017
Celebrity fans are excited, too, like Outlander star Sam Heughan, who must not spend much time online if this is the first he's hearing about Stranger Things premiering.
Whaaaaaaaat!!!!!!????— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) October 27, 2017
There goes my weekend!!!
Yazzzz https://t.co/OP6fZTHsyG
What are your Stranger Things plans? Are you going to binge it all this weekend or savor it like an Eggo sundae?
Stranger Things 2 is now available on Netflix.