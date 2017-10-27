Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Stranger Things Season 2 has been on Netflix for ~12 hours, which is enough time to have binged the entire nine-episode season, and a few dedicated Elevenheads stayed up all night and went for it. This is their story.

The verdict: they love it. Eleven out of ten.

Me after I finish binge watching #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/BiHRlBxLvX — FEELIN SPOOKY (@gilliann_stitt) October 27, 2017

Jst spend 8hrs binge watching #StrangerThings and I don't regret it at all that was sososososo amazing — chloe ☁️ (@chlce2000) October 27, 2017

Just finished binge watching #StrangerThings !!!!!!! I think my eyes are dry?? But it's worth it!!!!! 11⭐⭐⭐ — Ingrid Ilustre (@ingridilustre_) October 27, 2017

I've been binge watching #StrangerThings and I'm on episode 7 already I also only got 3 hours of sleep 🙃 — lia (@omlvera) October 27, 2017

So I just finished binge watching #StrangerThings

Now my head feels like it's really been turned upside down. — prat (@workinclasspunk) October 27, 2017

That feeling when you finish your all night #StrangerThings binge. pic.twitter.com/rdAVBQxCWZ — Caleb Bendit (@CalebBendit) October 27, 2017

Among people who are stuck at work and haven't been able to start yet, a common theme is that they're worried about their friends who have watched spoiling it for them. And there are some wastoids out there who are excited to spoil it. C'mon guys. Friends don't spoil.

surely going to watch #StrangerThings before my homies...definitely af going to spoil it for them — -Onunti (@ThatKamdili) October 27, 2017

am I going cave and start watching #StrangerThings today even though I promised my friends I'd wait until tomorrow to watch with them — Samantha Tomaszewski (@managewski) October 27, 2017

I'm supposed to wait for my friends to watch #StrangerThings but they won't know if I hush... — Shell Jr. (@esuarezparra) October 27, 2017

Elise has the right idea.

I left work early to binge watch #StrangerThings and I regret nothing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OjM7phTaGW — Elise (@NoConceptofYou) October 27, 2017

Celebrity fans are excited, too, like Outlander star Sam Heughan, who must not spend much time online if this is the first he's hearing about Stranger Things premiering.

Whaaaaaaaat!!!!!!????

There goes my weekend!!!

Yazzzz https://t.co/OP6fZTHsyG — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) October 27, 2017

What are your Stranger Things plans? Are you going to binge it all this weekend or savor it like an Eggo sundae?

Stranger Things 2 is now available on Netflix.