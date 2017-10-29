Stranger Things 2 actually managed to end its season on a relatively positive note, with Will (Noah Schnapp) cured of his Mindslayer parasite, the gate to the Upside Down closed and all the kids happy and together at the school dance.

One would assume if the series were to end, this would be a good spot to do it.

Fortunately for us, Stranger Things 3 (and 4 after that) is all but confirmed, meaning we've got plenty speculate about with future paranormal encounters in Hawkins. That Mindslayer wasn't just creepin' on the dance for fun, am I right? Apparently that clean ending was purposeful in order to start anew from a clean slate.

"We talked about different ways that the season could end," executive producer Dan Cohen told TV Guide at the Stranger Things 2 premiere. "There were other ways we could have ended beyond that, but I think that was a very strong, lyrical ending, and it really lets us decide to focus where we ultimately are going to want to go as we dive into Season 3."

As for the actors who are still in dark? They just want juicy stuff for their characters.

Natalia Dyer is hoping for more "bada** things" for Nancy, which shouldn't be too tall of an order since she's always diving headfirst into danger. Dacre Montgomery is 100 percent on board with a romance between Billy and Nancy's mom (eww, but also... kind of yay?). Paul Reiser, on the other hand, is hoping Dr. Owens gets the hell out of dodge and we find him relaxing in the South of France.

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.