After three mind-bending seasons, Stitchers has officially been canceled at Freeform, TVLine reports.

Stitchers followed the story of college student Kirsten Clark (Emma Ishta) and her adventures into the last moments of dead people after a secret government organization approaches her about its new crime-solving technology. Thanks to a fictional disease called temporal dysplasia, Kirsten is the perfect candidate to be "stitched" into the memories of the deceased, often allowing her to solve their murders.

Though the third season had a compelling enough storyline, it failed to snag the ratings that has kept its fellow fantasy-themed series, Shadowhunters, on the air.

Even more upsetting, Stitchers' third season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with the reveal that Kirsten was faking memory loss after a "botched" stitch at the behest of some third party. Unless showrunner Jeffrey Alan Schechter comes out with an explanation about where Season 4 would have taken that storyline, we'll likely never know who was blackmailing Kirsten or why.