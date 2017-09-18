It's not that long ago that Stephen Colbert was a goofy fake-news correspondent for The Daily Show or hamming it up as "Stephen Colbert," host of The Colbert Report. But his career has taken off like a hummingbird in a rocket ship who is late for dinner reservations, and his gig as host of CBS' Late Show has afforded him TV's greatest honor: emcee of the Emmys!

But how did Colbert do on Sunday night? A rousing opening number was well-received by fans and showcased some talents most didn't know he had, namely his singing and dancing! And a Westworld parody showed off even more, namely his butt as he played up being one of the HBO show's androids with help from star Jeffrey Wright and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess.

Colbert obviously went after Donald Trump a bit, which is just another night at the office for him. But most of those jokes were pretty flat or predictable, which isn't too shocking given the primetime slot and massive audience expected (gotta play it a little safe). But he did surprise everyone when he brought out Sean Spicer for an odd bit, which probably had Trump bristling.

Most importantly, Colbert didn't feel intrusive or try to make the show about him. And for that, we salute Colbert's performance as host of the Emmys. Was he the best? No. Was the worst? Heck no. He was pretty good, a solid B grade, not offensive and just fine! But just as Colbert has developed into a great late-night host, we expect Colbert to continue to improve, if he's given another chance to host an awards show. At least he didn't sing about boobs.

What did you think of Colbert's performance?

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)